In the morning, a car exploded on the Yevpatorian highway in occupied Crimea, probably due to gas cylinders detonating. It became known that the car was occupied by a Russian gauleiter, Vladimir Epifanov.

In the morning, local publics published a video of the burnt car. It was reported that "three men aged 39 to 42 were injured".

"They were taken to the sixth hospital of Simferopol with 2-3 degree burns of 50% of their bodies," eyewitnesses wrote in social networks.

Later, Russian propagandists reported that a car carrying the so-called "assistant to the deputy prime minister of Zaporizhzhia region" exploded in Simferopol. In addition to the gauleiter, his secretary and bodyguard were in the car.

"It all happened on the Yevpatorian highway at four o'clock in the morning. Vladimir Yepifanov, an assistant to the deputy prime minister for economic development in Zaporizhzhia region and a candidate for deputy from United Russia, was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser when a gas cylinder installed on the car suddenly exploded. After that, the official was unable to control the car, and it stopped only after hitting an obstacle," Russians reported on social media.

According to unofficial information, all three men in the car suffered 30 percent burns to their heads, torsos and arms as a result of the explosion. They were hospitalized.

"Epifanov and his passengers are currently under medical supervision. It is not yet clear what exactly caused the explosion. But, according to the assistant deputy prime minister, the day before, the gas cylinder was checked at a service station in Simferopol," the statement said.

To recap, a car carrying collaborator Serhiy Moskalenko was blown up in occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region.

