Short sword with perfect wooden handle over 1100 years old discovered in Sweden (photo)

During archaeological excavations in Skelby on the outskirts of Westeros, southeastern Sweden, researchers discovered a scramax (short sword). The weapon was decorated with a wooden handle that was so well preserved that it looked like new, even though it was more than 1,100 years old.

The scrimshaw, about 16 inches long and with an unusually decorative handle intact, was discovered at the bottom of the well. This is reported by The History Blog.

It is noted that the anaerobic environment has preserved the wooden handle in its original form. It is turned to fit the hand and carved with a central ornament.

The style of carving dates back to the Wendel period between the 7th and 9th centuries A.D. The site of Skelby was home to several scattered farming settlements in the Iron Age.

Its wells were used for different purposes in different phases, alternating between water sources, garbage pits and places for ritual deposits. Archaeologists believe that the short sword was sacrificed by being thrown into the well as a sacrifice, as swords like this one were extremely valuable objects and were unlikely to be lost by accident.

