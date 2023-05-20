Giant rock paintings of the 7th-8th century BC discovered under moss in Sweden (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered a giant petroglyph in the Swedish province of Boguslän, an image created by removing part of the rock surface by incising, carving, or abrading it as a form of rock art. The discovery dates back to the 7th-8th century BC.

Archaeologists were exploring a rock slab in a pasture when they noticed a tiny part of the ship under layers of moss. It is reported by Heritage Daily.

It is noted that the tradition of carving petroglyphs was proof of religious practices. However, newer research shows that they are not only images of cult rituals, but also as source material for cultural history and social hierarchies.

Removing the moss revealed a 15-metre-long petroglyph consisting of 40 figures depicting ships, horses, people and chariots. In total, the researchers identified thirteen ships, nine horses, seven people and four chariots.

"These are very large things, including a two-metre-long ship and a man over one metre tall. The figures are well carved and deep. The motifs are not unique, but the location on an almost vertical outcrop is unusual," the archaeologists said.

Bohuslän has a high concentration of such petroglyphs, where examples of people, farming and cattle breeding, hunting and fishing, worship and religion, carts, ships and weapons can be found throughout the province.

