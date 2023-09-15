Ancient sword 1500 years old discovered at the bottom of a lake in Sweden

Saga Vanesek discovered the sword in Lake Vidosterna when she was on holiday with her family in a country house in southern Sweden.

Initially, it was reported that the sword was about 1,000 years old, but then experts from the local museum concluded that it was 500 years older.

This was reported by UNIAN.

"It's not every day that you step on a sword in a pond," said museum representative Mikael Nordström.

At the time of the discovery, the water level in the lake was very low due to the drought, which allowed Saga to find this ancient weapon. "I felt that there was something in the water and picked it up. It had a wooden handle, and I went to my dad to tell him it looked like a sword," 8-year-old Saga told Swedish radio station Sveriges Radio.

