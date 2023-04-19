The complete skeleton of the most famous dinosaur is for sale in Switzerland: how much is the Tyrannosaurus Rex worth?

In Switzerland, the complete skeleton of the most famous dinosaur Tyrannosaurus Rex was put up for auction. The auction organizers plan to sell the remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex for 5-8 million Swiss francs (about 10 million dollars).

According to The Washington Post, the remains of this T-Rex were excavated in three places in the United States. Later, 293 bones were joined into a whole skeleton. Its length is 11.6 meters, height is 3.9 meters. The lot is assigned the code TRX-293.

Promoters say the composite dinosaur skeleton, dubbed "Trinity," was constructed from specimens recovered from three sites in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in Montana and Wyoming between 2008 and 2013.

The Swiss auction house Koller says: "Original bone material accounts for more than half of the recovered fossils." It is noted that the skull is particularly rare because it is perfectly preserved.

"When dinosaurs died in the Jurassic or Cretaceous periods, they often lost their heads during deposition (remains in rock). In fact, most dinosaurs were found without skulls. But here we have truly original tyrannosaurus skull bones that come from a single specimen," added the scientist consultant Nils Knoechke.

By the way, two years ago the skeleton of the triceratops "Big John", which the Guinness Book of Records declared the largest in the world, was sold for 6.6 million euros ($ 7.2 million) to a private collector at a Paris auction.

Earlier in China, archaeologists discovered a complete fossilized skeleton of a bird with the head of a dinosaur Cratonavis zhui, which lived about 120 million years ago.

