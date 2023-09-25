Ruins of a building built in the era of Ancient Rome were found in Switzerland

A new "archaeological discovery" has recently been discovered in Switzerland, which may expand our understanding of the spread of ancient Roman civilization in Europe.

Archaeologists are conducting research at a gravel pit in the Swiss canton of Zug, where they discovered stone walls built about 2,000 years ago during the Roman era. Apparently, these walls occupy an area of at least 500 square meters and are part of a complex of buildings with various rooms.

Live Science writes about it.

Representatives of the Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology of the Canton of Zug called this discovery an "archaeological sensation" and believe that it will help to better understand the life of the Romans in pre-Alpine central Switzerland.

Scientists note that the favorable location of the region could give residents of the building complex "a view of the surrounding landscape." In addition, a large number of iron nails were found, which may indicate the presence of a wooden structure on the foundation of the walls.

It remains unknown what function this monumental building, surrounded by walls, performed. Researchers note that this issue requires further research.

It is also one of the few known architectural relics of the Roman period in the pre-Alpine region, and scientists believe that the discovery may contribute to a better understanding of the development of civilization in the area.

Read also: The grave of a girl who was buried with 150 animal bones in the Bronze Age was found in Kazakhstan (photo)

During the research, Middle Bronze Age settlements and Late Bronze Age graves were also discovered, indicating a long historical interest in this region. Found household objects, various vessels and even fragments of gold, which were probably part of jewelry, confirm the far-reaching trade in Roman times.

This discovery will allow us to better unravel the life and history of these places and contribute new information to the general idea of the past civilization.

It will be recalled that the remains of 9 Neanderthals who lived 100,000 years ago were discovered in Italy.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!