In Scotland, 14 hugging skeletonsin a 5,000-year-old tomb were found (photo)

Fourteen skeletons of men, women and children were discovered in a tomb in Scotland. Two of the skeletons were arranged as if they were hugging each other.

According to CBS News, archaeologists discovered the ruins of a 5,000-year-old tomb during an excavation on one of Scotland's Orkney Islands. "The incredibly rare tomb belongs to the Neolithic era. It is considered "the pinnacle of Neolithic engineering in northern Britain".

The tomb has a large stone chamber in the center of the cliff, which is a man-made pile of stones. The stone chamber is surrounded by six smaller rooms.

According to the Scottish National Museum, archaeologists found 14 articulated skeletons of men, women and children in one of the smaller side rooms. Other human remains and artifacts were also found, including pottery, stone tools and a bone pin.

According to the publication, this grave was located under the pasture and it was found back in 1896, when the son of a farmer came across eight skeletons, dismantling the stone wall found to use the building material for his farmhouse.

