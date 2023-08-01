Bones of 8000-year-old dolphin discovered in Scotland (photo)

In Scotland, a man was digging a swimming pool in his children's garden when he discovered the bones of a 10-foot dolphin believed to be 8,000 years old. It is believed that the bottlenose dolphin was washed up when the area was part of an ancient coastline.

Evidence of a broken deer antler tool suggests that it was found by hunter-gatherers and made into food. This is reported by the Scottish Daily Record.

"I was digging in the pool when I noticed something unusual. I rolled it back, went down and pulled it out. I saw the roundness of the skull, snout and teeth and immediately realized it was a dolphin. I googled aphaline and thought: "Wow". Stuck in the clay at that depth, I knew it must be old. Now we've found a tool that tells us more about what's going on, it's amazing," he said.

Archaeologist Murray Cook said that this discovery could be the first of its kind in Scotland in more than a century. The last whale bones near Stirling were found in 1897, and there are no recent records of dolphin discoveries.

The skull was removed by the National Museum of Scotland for study, and the rest of the skeleton will be excavated.

