Treasure from the time of King Edward found in Scotland: the largest find for the country

In Scotland, archaeologists have made an important discovery, believed to be one of the largest hoard of medieval coins ever found to date. In total, more than 8,000 coins were found, dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries and originating from different countries, including England, Ireland and continental Europe.

The value of this treasure on the antique market is estimated at hundreds of thousands of pounds.

These valuable artefacts were discovered last year in Dumfriesshire. Most of the coins are pennies from the time of Edward I and II. The find is currently being catalogued, and each coin is being photographed, measured and weighed.

One of the experts noted that this discovery is amazing. Employees of the Treasure Hunters Division together with archaeologists from the National Museum of Scotland excavated the site after the first find.

This treasure has become one of the largest treasures found in Scotland since the 19th century. Earlier, a valuable collection of Viking artefacts was found near Galloway, which was estimated at £2 million.

The discovery was made using metal detectors, which have become a popular hobby during the pandemic. Many people go outside to find something with them. That's why new artefacts are found every week.

Searchers are not allowed to keep the antiquities they find, because, according to Scottish law, any archaeological artefact belongs to the Crown. Therefore, everything must be reported to the authorities.

