Video of Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter shot down in Zaporizhzhia appears online

This morning, 17 August, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade dealt a significant blow to Russian forces by shooting down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Zaporizhzhia region. This is the second "alligator" that has been downed this morning.

According to information received from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade4 on Facebook, the incident took place in the area of Robotyno. A firing group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion spotted the helicopter at around 07:40 am.

Thanks to an accurate shot from an anti-tank missile system, the enemy "alligator" was destroyed with just one shot.

According to the report, this is the eighth Ka-52 helicopter to be neutralised by the 47th Brigade. The cost of each of these helicopters is approximately $16 million. Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully defend their territory and neutralise threats from the enemy.

Earlier, the Rubizh rapid response team of the National Guard eliminated the Russian Murom-M surveillance system near Bakhmut.

