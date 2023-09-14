A rare photo of a monkey riding a deer is shown online

Atsuyuki Oshima, a photographer specialising in wildlife, captured a unique moment of cowboy-like behaviour by a monkey on the Japanese island of Yakushima. His photo, which he titled "Forest Rodeo", captures its naturalness and wonder.

The picture shows a young female macaque boldly "catapulting" herself onto the back of a spotted deer, using a tree as a springboard, writes Science Alert. It is obvious that the monkey is enjoying this free "ride", and it becomes a great example of their extraordinary behaviour.

Scientists have previously recorded cases of monkeys riding deer. Sometimes they do it just for fun. Monkeys and deer have a special relationship that benefits both species.

Deer clean up after monkeys by eating the fruit that the apes leave behind. In turn, the monkeys help the deer by cleaning them from bugs and jumping on their backs.

But unfortunately, sometimes the monkey's motivation can be less pure, and they can use the deer as a "platform" to achieve their goals, even during the mating season.

The photo by Atsuyuki Oshima is one of 16 photos that were highly commended in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The competition attracted more than 49,000 entries from photographers in 95 countries. The photos have been selected for a show in London, and the winners will be announced on 10 October.

