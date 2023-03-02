The elimination of Russian infantry near Bakhmut was shown online (video)

The Ukrainian military destroyed a group of occupiers near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The Russians tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Our defenders worked on assault groups with artillery. Serhii Filimonov, Ukrainian public figure and leader of the "Honor" movement, published the video on his Twitter page.

"Here's some good news from near Bakhmut," the message reads.

Read also: A spectacular liquidation of the occupiers right at the cemetery was shown online

The video shows how a group of Russian stormtroopers took positions in landing. The occupiers planned an attack on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the Ukrainian artillerymen accurately struck the enemy.

Video of the day

Some of the occupiers were wounded, forcing them to retreat. However, other stormtroopers took their place, but they were also hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The assault of the occupiers was stopped, approximately 20 people have been wounded and killed," our defenders said.

The exact time and place of the enemy's destruction are not reported for security reasons.

Recall earlier, Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders who were setting up their positions with a drone. The enemy was eliminated by an accurate drone strike.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!