A video of the occupiers trying to extinguish a fire in an infantry fighting vehicle with their bare hands appeared online

A video of the Russian occupiers trying to extinguish the infantry fighting vehicle that caught fire, appeared online. It is likely that the vehicle simply broke down and caught fire due to its age or poor condition.

The Russians do not have a fire extinguisher with them, so they are forced to cover the fire with sand. Channel 24 reported about it.

The video shows how a fire broke out inside the Russian IFV. However, it does seem to bother the occupiers much. It can be assumed that such incidents are commonplace for them.

Read also: The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully struck the "Wagnerites" in Bakhmut with a mortar

Video of the day

The Russians did not have a shovel or a bucket with them, so the enemies were forced to scoop sand with their hands and pass it to each other. It is not reported whether the fire was extinguished in this way, or where exactly the incident occurred.

Recall, earlier, in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy dugout with occupiers. According to preliminary data, at least three enemies were killed.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!