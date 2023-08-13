In Serbia, miners find an ancient Roman ship of the III-IV centuries

In Serbia, miners working in a large coal mine came across an interesting archaeological find. After discovering wood in their place of work, archaeologists were called in and discovered that the site was once home to a Roman settlement called Viminacium.

After thoroughly cleaning the sand and soil from the ancient wooden structure, researchers uncovered an impressive find - a huge ship 13 meters long. According to Reuters, this discovery occurred in an area where a similar archaeological site was previously found in 2020.

Archaeologists suggest that the found ship could have belonged to the river fleet that served the Roman city of Viminacium, an extensive and highly developed city with a population of about 45 thousand people. It is believed that this city had a variety of attractions, such as a hippodrome, a palace, temples, an amphitheater, baths, workshops, and others.

Miomir Korac, a leading archaeologist, suggested that the ship could be dated to around the third or fourth century AD, when Viminacium was the capital of the Roman province of Upper Mezia and had a port on the Danube.

It should be noted that archaeological excavations in Viminacium have been ongoing since 1882, but so far only 5% of the settlement's area has been explored. Scientists claim that the territory of this ancient city is 450 hectares, which is larger than the area of Central Park in New York.

