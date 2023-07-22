Figurines made by the Vinca people are found in Serbia: they look like aliens

During archaeological excavations in the southern region of Serbia, scientists found a number of clay figurines depicting gods. Among the artefacts, they also found objects with female features that resembled alien creatures.

These figurines were created by the ancient mysterious Wincha civilisation.

Most of these strange humanoid statues depicted guardian deities, some of which were considered good, others evil.

The zoomorphic and anthropomorphic images remain a mystery to many researchers, and the answer to this question has not yet been found. According to some theorists, these artefacts may serve as the best evidence of contact with extraterrestrial beings who came from other planets.

Scientists have analysed the city and suggested that this civilisation was an intellectual centre of culture. The artefacts found by archaeologists indicate that the Winch culture kept up with other advanced ancient civilisations of its time.

