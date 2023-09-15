Archaeologists find thousands of 7,000 years old animal bones and remains of 9 people in Saudi Arabia

Archaeologists unearthed a 7,000-year-old burial ground in Saudi Arabia. They found thousands of animal bones and remains belonging to at least 9 people.

According to Live Science, the animal bones and human remains were in a mustatil, a religious building of ancient tribes. They are a large-scale rectangular stone structure made of sandstone and basalt.

These structures were distinguished by low walls without any openings and the absence of a roof, a sign that the mustatils were not used as dwellings or pens for cattle.

The newly excavated mustatil measures 40x2 m, and the stone walls are up to 2 m thick. The human bones found here during the excavations belonged to at least nine people, including two infants, five adults, a teenager and one person whose gender and age have not been established.

Archaeologists also found more than 3,000 fragments of animal remains inside with a total weight of about 25 kg. Many skulls of cattle and goats are among the finds. It has been established that the bodies of people were buried several centuries after the corpses of animals were left there.

