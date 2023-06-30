Kody Antle is a well-known animal trainer in the United States and the son of Doc Antle, the head of Myrtle Beach Safari. He has been nicknamed "the real Tarzan" because of his almost constant presence at the safari park and his work with animals.

From time to time, he posts interesting videos with the inhabitants of the safari park on his Instagram page. He "communicates" with tigers, elephants, hyenas, monkeys, etc.

His dogs also go to work with him. They are accustomed to communicating with the inhabitants of the safari park too.

This time, Kody Antle showed how his dog played in the pool with a baby chimpanzee.

He also showed how monkeys helped him wash his dog.

Adult chimpanzees, following the example of their trainer, helped him to soap the dog, which was obediently sitting in a small inflatable pool. They were very diligent in doing so. At one point, the dog relaxed so much that he even closed his eyes in pleasure.

Kody also showed how the monkeys never leave him and constantly follow him. Once they climbed into his shower and helped him wash his hair.

Cody himself grew up working with animals at the sanctuary. When he was younger, he helped his father, Doc Antle, train tigers. He is now the facility's head trainer and travels to Asia and Africa to help train staff at other wildlife facilities.

