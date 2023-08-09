Bronze Age mound with strange burials discovered in the mountains in Romania (photo)

Archaeologists have made an impressive discovery during a campaign in an early Bronze Age mound in Rămeci, in the Apuseni Mountains of Romania. The researchers found evidence of characteristic funerary rituals.

The rituals included partial or complete dismemberment (or removal of flesh, a funeral procedure) of the deceased, as well as binding of the limbs during burial. This is reported by G4Media.

It is noted that the dismembered skeleton was found in an inhumation grave with the bones of the arms and legs firmly bound in an anatomically unnatural position. In addition, the lower jaw is displaced, and this is not related to the burial process; it was deliberately changed in relation to the skull.

Some bones of the skeleton are also missing, so it is not a complete skeleton. This fact can be attributed to the practice of incarnation, a well-known practice among certain primitive populations and tribes in Africa or America, where bodies were displayed in open spaces on special platforms, and birds cleaned the meat from the bones. Later, selective burial of the bones was carried out.

The fact that the long bones of the arms and legs are firmly bound but connected indicates intentional binding, reminiscent of the bent position in which people from these communities were commonly buried in the third millennium BC.

The burial belongs to a community that constructed the mound in the early Bronze Age. In terms of dating, based on radiocarbon dates obtained through analysis in laboratories in the United States, this burial is dated to between 2800 and 2500 BC.

