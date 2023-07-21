In Romania, metal detectors found a treasure with medieval coins in the forest (photo)

Metal detector searchers while walking in a forest in western Romania have witnessed an incredible find, a treasure in a pot that has long hidden the secrets of history.

A group of people with metal detectors found approximately 4,860 coins and three silver plates, along with a valuable ceramic pot that helped preserve these treasures for centuries.

The discovery was reported in the DetectieMetal - Comunitatea Arheologilor Amatori din Romania group on Facebook.

Video of the day

Raul Vlad Suta, one of those who found the treasure, shared his impression in a post. He noted that such a discovery evokes wonderful feelings and becomes the dream of every history and search enthusiast.

Raul described how he found the treasure: first, he received a short but stable signal on the metal detector and with the help of a shovel he found the first coins. Further exploration led the group to a treasure trove in the neck of a vessel where the coins were hidden.

Read also: Ancient treasure hidden in a ceramic jug found in Poland (photo)

Scientists say that these coins date back to the reign of Władysław II, who lived in the 15th and 16th centuries and was king of Bohemia, Hungary and Croatia. The treasure together with the pot weighs about 4.5 kilograms.

According to Romanian law, metal detector users must notify the local mayor's office or museum of a find within 72 hours. Thus, the treasure hunters handed over their hoard to the mayor's office of the city of Neuorid in western Romania. All of the coins were officially identified, except for only four, which remain a mystery to Suta, his friends and city council officials.

As for the metal detector searchers involved in the finding, Romanian law entitles them to reimbursement of 30% to 45% of the officially determined value of the treasure found. Thus, this exciting find not only brings joy to historians and archaeologists but can also become part of the reward for the lucky searchers.

As a reminder, a ship with gold coins was found in the African desert. This ship disappeared 500 years ago.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!