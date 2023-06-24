As of the morning of June 24, Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his mercenaries had seized military facilities in Rostov, including the headquarters of the Southern Military District and an airfield. The owner of the Wagner PMC said that he took control of the airfield so that "attack aircraft would not strike at us, but at Ukrainians."

This was reported by Prigozhin's telegram channel.

He emphasized that attack aircrafts and air ambulance can take off, and the Main Command Center of the Southern District "is operating normally."

In addition, Prigozhin met with Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Vladimir Alekseev.

The meeting took place allegedly at the headquarters of the Southern Military District, which was siezed by Wagner's soldiers.

Video of the day

Prigozhin was dissapointed when Evkurov addressed him on a first-name basis and said that he needed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Otherwise, Wagner will continue to blockade Rostov and march on Moscow.

He also said that his mercenaries had shot down three Russian helicopters.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that in connection with the actions of the Wagner PMC in Russia, "anti-terrorist measures" are being taken in the city, as well as additional control on the roads..

This was reported by Russian propaganda resources, including TASS.

Dmitry Peskov, the presidential spokesman, said that security forces are reporting to President Vladimir Putin around the clock on the measures they are taking in connection with the actions of the Wagner group.

"Special services, law enforcement agencies, namely the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Interior Ministry, and the National Guard are constantly reporting to the president around the clock on the measures they are taking in the context of fulfilling his earlier instructions," Peskov said.

Read also: Intelligence explains Prigozhin's role in the war against Ukraine

Materials related to Prigozhin are blocked by Yandex and Vkontakte.

Russian providers have probably started blocking Google news. Only 25% of users have access to the resource.

Russian Telegram channels spread videos about the seizure of administrative and military buildings in Rostov by Wagner soldiers, which were taken without a fight.

There are reports of PMC columns moving to Voronezh.

As a reminder, Prigozhin called Putin "mentally ill".

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!