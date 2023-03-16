The FSB building in Rostov-on-Don is on fire, explosions can be heard (video)

On Thursday, March 16, a fire broke out in the building of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The Russian mass media reported on it.

It is noted that the fire broke out in the building at 20/2 Sivers Avenue, where the FSB fire department in the Rostov region is located.

According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by an explosion in the warehouse of the border guard department. According to local residents, an explosion was heard before the fire.

The press service of the theMinistry of Emergency Situations for the Rostov Region reported that units had arrived at the scene of the fire. It is not yet known about the victims and the extent of the destruction, but videos of this incident have already appeared on the Internet.

To recap, earlier this year, a fire broke out in a camp for mobilized people in Tomsk. According to the media, the main cause was sabotage.

It is also known about a fire at one of the military facilities in the Belgorod region. It was noted that explosions from ammunition were heard in the city.

