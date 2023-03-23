A factory that produces engines for Russian nuclear complexes in Yaroslavl, Russia, is on fire (photo)

A large-scale "explosive" incident occurred in Russia. In the city of Yaroslavl, an engine factory that manufactures engines for various Russian military equipment, including nuclear complexes, caught fire.

Information about the incident was published on social media and in the Russian media. They do not name the cause of the fire, but rescuers have been fighting the fire for hours.

It is noted that Russian rescuers saved seven people. Firefighting continues, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

As can be seen on the photos from the scene, the scale of the fire is large. There is black thick smoke above the plant.

To recap, the Yaroslavl Motor Plant has been operating since 1916. It manufactures engines for Russian equipment, including the Topol M nuclear complex.

Earlier this year, it became known about a fire in a camp for mobilized people in Tomsk. According to media reports, the fire was caused by sabotage.

