In Rome, the theater of ruler Nero, who is considered the most brutal ruler of the Roman era, was found

Under a walled garden in Rome, a theater belonging to Emperor Nero was discovered that was considered lost.

Archaeologists have been excavating in the area for two years and have found the theater's staircase, stage facade, marble columns, and service rooms, possibly costume rooms. They also discovered leaf decorations that indicate the identification of this building as Nero's theater.

In addition, drink goblets were found on the territory of the theater. Archaeologists are planning to research the history of the theater to get more information about the time of Nero.

Emperor Nero ruled the Roman Empire from 54 AD until his death at the age of 30, known for his cruelty and debauchery. Although he was blamed for the great fire in Rome, historians contradict this claim. The theater found by archaeologists is believed to be Nero's personal theater, where he sang and performed in front of the audience and showed off his seized property. This building was mentioned in ancient texts, but was considered lost until it was discovered in 2020 during excavations.

