Gas explosion in a 16-storey building in Kyiv kills one person, rescues 18 (photos and video)

In the middle of the night on 22 June, a gas explosion occurred in a 16-storey residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv on Malyshka Street. The explosion destroyed apartments on three floors and started a fire.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the State Emergency Service rescued 18 residents of the building. "Two of the victims were hospitalised. Rescuers found the body of one person under the rubble in the damaged part of a 16-storey building in the Dniprovskyi district where the explosion occurred. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

Video of the day

The Kyiv State Emergency Service reports that at 05:45, rescuers contained the fire. "18 people were rescued, 2 people were injured. During the reconnaissance, a dead man was found under the rubble," the rescue service said.

The work is ongoing. 70 rescuers and 13 units of equipment are involved in the response.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!