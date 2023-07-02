Intense fighting is taking place near the Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson region. The situation is currently quite difficult, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to actively neutralize the enemy.

This was reported by Natalia Gumenyuk, spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command (Southern OC) of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, during a telethon.

According to her, the military really needs information silence at this time.

"We are currently engaged in intense combat work, in particular. The emphasis is on counter-battery combat, because the peculiarity of our front line in this area is that it is in the Dnipro River area. Its course is somewhat deformed as a result of the catastrophe caused by the occupiers when they blew up the Kakhovka dam. This combat work is very difficult," noted Humeniuk.

The spokesperson also said that 49 Russian occupants were killed and 15 units of enemy equipment destroyed in the area over the last day.

Ukrainian defenders are already clearing the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, which is temporarily occupied by Russian militants. The defense forces are working to liberate the front line, and are engaged in counter-battery operations.

