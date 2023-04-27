Rada explains whether men will be banned from higher education to avoid draft

Rumors are circulating in Ukraine that the authorities are planning to ban men of military age from pursuing higher education. The Verkhovna Rada commented on the possibility of introducing such a decision.

According to Yulia Hryshyna, head of the Subcommittee on Higher Education of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, such a ban is not going to be introduced. She said this on the air on Radio Liberty.

"We have no official information about such legislative initiatives. Such restrictions should be provided for in special laws. As of now, the Education Committee is not working on such laws, and I have not heard of any special laws in other committees that would establish bans," the MP said.

She added that the ban on higher education for men is illogical. In addition, such a law would be discriminatory.

"You can't ban men from higher education just because they may receive a summons," Hryshyna said.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved an updated procedure for reservations for persons liable for military service during martial law. By the corresponding resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers defined the criteria for including enterprises in the list of critical enterprises for reserving employees from mobilization.

