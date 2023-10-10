During plumbing works in Giugliano, a suburb of Naples, an intact tomb with frescoes on the ceiling and walls was discovered in its original state. On all four walls of the tomb are frescoes depicting mythological characters and monuments.

They are completely intact and still retain their brilliant color. According to preliminary estimates, the tomb dates back to about 2000 years ago, according to The History Blog.

Archaeologists gained access to the chamber tomb by removing the tiles covering the ceiling opening. They found the contents completely intact and in pristine condition.

The walls are painted with ornaments and mythological stories. The impressive drawing that gave the tomb its name depicts the 12th and most dangerous of Hercules' exploits: when he descended into Hades under the guidance of Mercury to capture the three-headed monster dog Cerberus.

The front wall depicts ichthyocentaurs, a pair of sea gods with the upper part of a human body, the forelegs of a horse, and the long serpentine tails of a fish holding a clippeus (round shield).

Inside the tomb there were also three painted wedges (altars). The deceased were placed on funeral beds alongside rich grave goods.

