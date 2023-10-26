300-year-old bronze pulleys discovered underwater in Portugal (photo)

In Portugal, archaeologists in the Lagos Bay discovered two bronze pulleys that are about 300 years old. A number of other underwater treasures were also found.

It is believed that the pulleys belonged to an 18th-century ship and were used to transport goods by cable. This is reported by Portugal Resident.

Divers also found a lead stump of a Roman anchor dating back to the period between the 4th century BC and the 2nd century AD.

The pulleys will be delivered to the CNANS laboratory, where they will be processed and conservation and restoration work will be carried out so that they can later become part of the Lagos Museum's exhibition.

The team involved in the campaign consisted of eight members, including archaeologists and conservation restorers from CNANS and the Norwegian Maritime Museum, with the participation of the Institute of Archaeology and Paleo Studies at the New University of Lisbon.

As a reminder, a 3000-year-old funerary stele was found in Spain.

