Jewish ritual bath was found in a Polish strip club (photo)

In Poland, entrepreneur Marian Zwolski, who bought a former nightclub several years ago, found a mikvah, a Jewish ritual bath, in the basement of the building.

According to the Times of Israel, the Sphinx nightclub in the city of Chmielnik in southern Poland closed about 15 years ago. It was bought by Marian Zwolski, an entrepreneur from Chmielnik and amateur historian.

The man said that when he entered the basement of the building, he noticed a place of Jewish heritage - a large mikvah - under the dance floor. It was a ritual cleansing bath filled with water. Its floor was tiled, and in one corner on the walls was a Star of David.

In the next room was a smaller mikvah, which, according to the historian, was used by women. The floor of the mikvah was covered with blue and white tiles, and there was also a Star of David on the wall.

Zwolski, the owner of the former strip club, who also runs a funeral home in nearby Kielce, the site of a 1946 pogrom in which 42 Jews were killed, said he hopes to turn his new mikvah into a tourist attraction, possibly a museum.

