In Poland, ancient gold coins were found during excavations in a mass grave (photo)

During archaeological research in Wroclaw (Poland), gold coins from the middle of the 18th century were found. They lay in mass graves.

As reported by Nauka Polska, the coins were discovered during archaeological research conducted in a block of buildings bounded by Legnicka, Sokolnych, and Nabycinska streets in Wroclaw. This territory belonged to the former villages of Nabityn (1175) and Stapin (1203), and then to the Mykolaysky Suburb.

Read also: Chinese archaeologists found a petrified flower 170 million years old

Video of the day

"In the years 1768-1783, the territory was built up in the eastern and central parts for the needs of the Ravelin bastion fortifications developed by the Prussians. In the western part, mass graves have been preserved under the ground and foundations of 19th-century houses and modern buildings, which are evidence of tragic events, most likely connected with the capture of the city by the Prussian army during the Silesian Wars," the message reads.

It is noted that well-preserved coins were found in these graves: a 1748 gold ducat of the Republic of the United Provinces of the Netherlands, a 1750 gold ducat of Francis I Stephen of Lorraine, and a 1750 half-gold sovereign of his wife Maria Theresa of Habsburg.

All three coins were transferred to the City Museum in Wrocław for public display.

Earlier in Poland, a jug was dug up in a field, and it was full of ancient coins.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!