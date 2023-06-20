Bronze Age jewelry accidentally discovered in Poland (photo)

A metal detectorist searching for World War I artifacts near Turobin, eastern Poland, stumbled upon a treasure trove of Bronze Age jewelry instead. The jewelry was crafted by the Łużyckie culture during a period when their dominance in the region was waning.

The Luzhitsky artifacts, dating from 550-400 BC, are exceedingly rare discoveries in this area of Poland, with previous finds typically consisting of single pieces or fragments. This information is reported by The History Blog.

The archaeologist unearthed 13 bronze artifacts at a depth of 8-10 inches beneath the soil's surface. Immediately upon making the discovery, the archaeologist promptly reported and turned over the items.

The collection of 13 pieces features various artifacts, including a 6-inch-long cape pin adorned with a large spiral twisted wire terminal measuring 2.8 inches in diameter. It is worth noting that the pin's pointed tip is missing.

The second pin is even longer - 6.5 inches - and intact with a pointed end. The head is a smaller 1.2-inch diameter spiral with a decorative cone in the center.

Another noteworthy item is a twisted neck torque with a distinctive half-ring shape, crafted from a single piece of bronze wire with tapered ends. The twisting technique employed in its creation required advanced metalworking skills, particularly with bronze, as it hardens rapidly and necessitates repeated annealing throughout the twisting process to prevent breakage.

There are also eight bracelets within the collection: two measuring 4.7 inches in diameter, crafted from thick bronze wire with overlapping blunt ends; two made of single-core flat wire (one devoid of decoration, the other adorned with herringbone lines cut into it); and four sizable bracelets, each measuring three inches in diameter, with overlapping ends.

