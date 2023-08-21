In Poland, a mysterious tunnel was found under the ruins of the Saxon Palace (photo and video)

In Warsaw, a mysterious underground tunnel was found under the ruins of the Saski Palace, located on Pilsudski Square. It is about four meters deep.

Currently, archaeological work is underway at the site of the former Saski Palace in Warsaw, which will last until the end of 2023. The tunnel found under the ruins of the Saski Palace in Warsaw is a connecting tunnel built in the 1930s specifically for military intelligence, reports NaukawPolsce.

Saski Palace spokesperson Slawomir Kulinski said that the Polish Army headquarters command was located there, and military intelligence was located on the southern wing. "The tunnel was to allow them to quickly transmit reports and information," he said.

Video of the day

The expert said that the tunnel is four meters deep and in very good condition. It is mysterious because it was not marked on any construction plans.

Read also: A 5000-year-old Stone Age boulder for making axe tips found in the UK

"The tunnel also had technical functions. It contained a telegraph cable and a system of heating and irrigation pipes on both sides of the palace," he explained.

The tunnel was built in 1933. The bricks for the construction of the tunnel were delivered from the Wawrzyn brickyard, as evidenced by the branded marks on the bricks. On the fresh plaster, an unknown builder scratched the date 1933 and an eagle without a crown.

"Obviously, we are dealing with a legionary eagle, typical of the 1930s and military functions," Kulinsky said. Another eagle, smaller but with the same character, is located on the other wall of the tunnel.

The tunnel leads to the southern part of the Saskia Palace, where the cellars of the Morshtyn period were located. There used to be storerooms here, and later, in the interwar period, messengers ran to the generals with reports from military intelligence.

As a reminder, an ancient amphora was found in Italy.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!