Remains of medieval tower discovered in Poland in Lublin's old town (photo)

Polish archaeologists excavating in the old city of Lublin have discovered the remains of a medieval tower. It has four sides and is depicted on the panorama of Lublin by Braun and Hogenberg, which was published in Cologne in 1618.

Dariusz Kopciowski, Lublin's voivodeship conservator of monuments, noted that this tower is most likely mentioned in Stefan Batory's privilege granted to the Jesuits in 1585. This privilege allowed the construction of a Jesuit complex outside the city walls from the south, HeritageDaily reports.

It is noted that the construction of the city fortifications was entrusted to Casimir III the Great (King of Poland from 1333 to 1370), who built a large stone castle and surrounded the city with defensive walls in 1341.

However, the city walls were largely obsolete by the 16th and 17th centuries, and most of them were demolished by the 19th century when the city expanded.

"In parallel with the archaeological work, architectural and conservation research is being carried out, during which the remains of the tower and the system of fortifications of Lublin will be discovered," Kopciowski added.

