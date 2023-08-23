A collection of thousand-year-old coins discovered on the site of a medieval fortress in Poland (photo)

Polish archaeologists have discovered a collection of coins at the site of a medieval fortress in the city of Wisłica. According to preliminary assumptions, the finds are almost 1000 years old.

The researchers found 12 silver coins. Eleven belong to the period of Bolesław the Bold, who was first a prince and then king of Poland between 1058 and 1079. Another one is probably from the time of Władysław Herman, who was prince of Poland in 1079-1102, Notes from Poland reports.

The discovery comes after the previous discovery of more than 500 coins from the same period, which were found at the same site in the 1960s and 1970s.

During the excavation, the team also discovered that they had uncovered a Roman fibula (a type of pin for fastening clothes) estimated to date back to the second century.

Jacek Gocyk, chairman of Wiślica Town Council, confirmed that the newly discovered coins and fibula will be added to the collections of the city museum.

