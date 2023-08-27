In the Mayan pyramid, they found evidence that ancient tribes cut off the heads of people for rituals (photo)

Archaeologists in Mexico, who were investigating a Mayan pyramid, found evidence of ritual decapitation. This happened during the excavation of a pyramidal structure at Moral Reforma, a Classic Mayan city located in the municipality of Balancan in the Mexican state of Tabasco.

The settlement of this place dates back to about 300 AD, and it became an important trade center along the San Pedro Martir River, INAH reports..

It is noted that this city developed until 622-756 AD, occupying an area of 215 acres. Palaces, squares, and several pyramid complexes were built here.

In April 2023, archaeologists from INAH found 13 burials here. When the researchers conducted a physical anthropological examination of the burial remains, they confirmed that at least two people had been decapitated as a result of offering rituals (600-900 CE).

One of the two skulls showed signs of horizontal cuts near the bone that forms the base of the skull and the first two bones at the top of the spine.

Miriam Angelica Camacho Martínez, a physical anthropologist at the INAH Tabasco Center, said: "The use of a sharp object was used to remove the skull, and we know this because the cervical regions and mandible retained their anatomical connection, although it is difficult to determine whether this injury was the cause of death or whether it was done posthumously."

Several of the burials also had skulls showing signs of lamellar oblique deformity, a form of artificial skull modification that indicated high social status. The researchers speculated that the burials, organized by depth and style, may have been intended as sacrifices to a Mayan underworld deity, as part of a temple consecration ritual.

Earlier, experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Mexico found another Mayan burial site. The sacrificed person was wearing a precious piece of jewelry - a jade ring.

