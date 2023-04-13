In the PFU, they told who else will receive a salary increase in the summer of 2023

Another increase in pension payments is planned in Ukraine. It is about the recalculation of pensions for civil servants, scientists, and employees of local self-government bodies.

It will be held in July 2023. This was reported by Olena Okhrimenko, director of the Pension Fund, Insurance Payments, Social Services, Housing Subsidies and Benefits Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

It is noted that pension payments will increase by 19.7%. However, the amount for each person will be calculated individually.

The allowance will depend on the level of the pension. The larger the initial amount, the larger the additional payment will be.

In addition, in June, pensioners who are working, who will be recalculated from April 1, will receive additional payments retroactively.

"The recalculation of pensions for working pensioners will be made from April 1, as stipulated by the law. However, they will be able to receive indexed payments only in June, along with additional payments for April and May," Okhrimenko said.

We will remind you that earlier the Government made a decision to pay pensions to Ukrainians even in the absence of seniority. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

