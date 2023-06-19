The Pension Fund of Ukraine has warned who will not receive a pension on the card

Many pensioners in Ukraine receive payments to their bank cards. However, under certain circumstances, these payments may be suspended.

In particular, the data of all recipients of social benefits is periodically checked. The Pension Fund of Ukraine has provided an explanation of the cases in which pensions will be suspended.

Read also: Ukrainians explained how not to lose part of their pension

According to the Fund, payments may be suspended after verification if it is discovered that:

The benefit was granted based on documents containing inaccurate data.

Video of the day

The pensioner resides abroad.

The individual has passed away.

In the event of any changes in data, pensioners are required to promptly inform the authorities of the Pension Fund. The employees of the Fund enter the information into the personalized accounting system/state register of compulsory state social insurance or update it when leaving Ukraine or when circumstances arise that result in a change in status, within 10 days from the occurrence of such changes.

Earlier, the Pension Fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even if they do not meet one of the conditions.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel!