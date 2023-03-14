The Pension Fund explained who can collect payments for a deceased pensioner

Ukrainians whose relatives are deceased pensioners can receive their unpaid benefits. The relevant application must be submitted to the Pension Fund.

As explained by the Pension Fund, this service can be used by disabled family members of the deceased pensioner. They must submit documents proving that they are dependent on the deceased.

You can apply for an unpaid pension for a deceased pensioner either directly at a service centre of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or remotely through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal.

Along with the application to the Fund, you must provide:

death certificate,

documents confirming family relations with the deceased pensioner,

an identity document of the applicant,

bank account details.

In addition, family members must provide a passport or other documents proving their residence with the pensioner on the day of his or her death.

"If the pension that has not been received is part of the inheritance, a certificate of inheritance must be attached to the applicant's identity document and death certificate in order to receive it," the Fund said.

It is noted that the day of application for payment of the pension is the day the Fund accepts the application with all the necessary documents. In case of submitting an application via the web portal, it is the date of registration of the application with scanned copies of documents.

"The Pension Fund bodies pay the pension that was not received by crediting funds to the person's current bank account. If the recipient does not have a current bank account, the payment can be received through the international payment system "Shvydka Kopiyka": at any branch of Oschadbank, presenting a passport and identification code," the Pension Fund explained.

How to apply for the payment of an unpaid pension through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal:

First, you need to log in to the e-services portal using a qualified electronic signature (QES).Then go to the "Pensions" section and select "Application for payment of an unpaid pension".Fill in the fields of the electronic application that appears on the screen.Attach scanned copies of the required documents to the application.Then give your consent to the transfer and processing of personal data and click "Create application".Track the status of your application in the "My Applications" section.

