The PFU explained how it can be left without a subsidy and how to avoid it

In Ukraine, subsidies for the public to pay for communal services in the non-heating season are reassigned automatically. However, some categories need to contact the Pension Fund in person.

It is about submitting an application and declaration. This was reported to the PFU.

It is noted that households applying for a subsidy between May 1 and September 30 need to submit documents to the Fund. The subsidy is assigned upon personal application, if:

there are internally displaced persons in the household;

household members rent residential premises for living and pay for housing and communal services;

the number of registered persons actually living in the household is less than the number of registered persons;

the household applies for a housing subsidy for the purchase of liquefied gas and solid and liquid household stove fuel.

Documents can be brought to the PFU service center in person, sent by mail, or online. In addition, the application and declaration can be submitted to authorized officials of the executive body of the local government.

We will remind you that earlier the pension fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even without meeting one of the conditions.

