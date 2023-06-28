A rather strong magnetic storm is approaching the Earth. It will happen in the first days of July 2023.

During the period of meteorological shocks, people may experience a deterioration in health, exacerbation of diseases, general weakness and irritability. The calendar of magnetic storms was published by Meteoagent with reference to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which determines the space weather for each month and warns of dangerous phenomena.

Magnetic storm calendar for July 2023

Weak (2 points): July 3-7, July 9-11, July 20-30.

July 3-7, July 9-11, July 20-30. Medium (3-4 points): July 1-2, July 8, July 13-19

July 1-2, July 8, July 13-19 Strong (5 points): July 12.

Thus, Ukrainians should prepare for quite strong meteorological impacts at the beginning of the month. On July 1, the magnetic storm will reach 4 points, and on July 2 - 3 points.

How to feel better during magnetic storms

1. Drink enough clean water and green or herbal tea a day. It is better to avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks.

2. Choose a balanced diet. Consume enough fat, protein, carbohydrates and fiber. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries and vegetables.

3. Don't forget about walks in the fresh air, go for light jogs and add some light exercise. Experts do not recommend spending much time in direct sunlight.

4. Regulate your sleep and rest schedule, avoid stressful situations and conflicts.

It is worth reminding you that some foods can help stop aging and stay younger longer. Thanks to useful trace elements and vitamins, they will have a great impact on human health.

