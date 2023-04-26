A thousand-year-old mummy of a teenager in good condition discovered in Peru (photo)

In Peru, archaeologists have discovered a mummy over 1000 years old on the outskirts of Lima. The mummy was probably a teenager and was found in an underground tomb.

The body was wrapped in a funeral cloth along with ceramics and rope, including pieces of skin and hair. This is reported by NBC NEWS.

It is noted that the mummified teenager was found in a "good state of preservation". The teenager lived between 1100 and 1200 years ago and could have belonged to the Lima or Ichma cultures.

Read also: Excavations are over: archaeologists have completely excavated the mysterious structure found near St. Sophia of Kyiv

Video of the day

The mummy was discovered about 220 yards from where the first Cajamarquilla mummy was found. The archaeological site also contained the remains of eight children and 12 adults, who were apparently sacrificed approximately 800-1200 years ago.

The sprawling Cajamarquilla complex has the ruins of four pyramids and other structures, such as walls, arranged like a labyrinth. This complex is the second largest adobe city in Peru after Chan Chan in the northern Andean country.

Earlier in Chernihiv, an ancient ditch was unearthed during the reconstruction of the water supply system on Lyubetska Street - the "Suburbs of Ancient Chernihiv".

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!