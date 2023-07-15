The remains of 25 people have been discovered in a 10-square-meter tomb located in the historic city of Chan Chan, the former capital of the Chimor state in India. These remains, mostly belonging to young women and children, were found with ceramic jugs and other items such as needles for working with textiles.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Even though this ancient civilization is known for its human sacrifice practices, archaeologist Jorge Meneses Bartra said that there is no evidence that these people died as a result of sacrifice. Scientists will still need to determine the cause of their deaths.

Read also: The site of the largest naval battle was found in Sicily: a vivid testament to the bloody war between Rome and Carthage

Video of the day

According to experts, this discovery may be the burial of elite representatives.

At one time, Chan Chan was the largest city on the American continent. The territory of the Chimor Empire stretched for a thousand kilometers along the Pacific coast. At the end of the 15th century, the Incas conquered this state, and later its remains were destroyed by the Spanish conquerors.

As a reminder, a 500-year-old treasure hidden by a monk was discovered in Germany.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!