In Brovary, a bat attacked and bit a passer-by: details of the incident

In the Kyiv region, a resident of one of the towns was bitten by a bat. It happened in the park "Victory" in Brovary.

As "Tribune - Brovary" reports, Olena Levchenko, director of the Brovary district branch of the "Center for disease prevention control of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", told about this case during an operational meeting.

"A child was bitten by a bat in the Peremoga brewery park... The child is currently receiving anti-rabies treatment," the message reads.

Read also: In Kyiv, rescuers found a snake that crawled into a washing machine

Video of the day

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel "Public Auditor. Brovary" writes that the victim of the bat was a man, not a child: "A 36-year-old resident of Brovary was walking through the park and saw an injured bat. The man wanted to help the animal, but the bat understood the man's intention differently and bit his savior".

It is noted that "the man receives the third vaccination against rabies." The publication also refers to the statement of the head of the Brovarsk district branch of the Kyiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Olena Levchenko.

"Public auditor. Brovary" also wrote that the bat is also being helped - it is taken care of by the capital's animal protectionists.

For reference:

According to the National Ecological Center of Ukraine, more than 28 species of bats live in our country. In winter, they usually sleep (are in a state of hibernation). As soon as it warms up, they wake up and return to an active and mobile lifestyle.

Specialists of the Center advise not to touch bats if you find them in the apartment or meet them on the street. You should also not allow your pet to approach a bat during a walk if you meet it in nature.

Bats are a natural reservoir and carriers of many infectious and viral diseases. Among them are atypical pneumonia, MERS, Ebola virus, rabies virus, influenza virus, Nipah, and Hendra. Moreover, the bats themselves do not get sick from them.

Viruses from bats enter the human body most often through contact with the excrement of these animals.

Also, the rabies virus is often mentioned in connection with bats. Of course, the infection will occur if bitten by a bat (this disease is practically not transmitted by airborne droplets, but it is possible to get infected by contact with an animal while having sores on the hands or by being bitten by an animal).

Scientists note that bats usually do not attack themselves. The animal will bite only when it feels threatened.

We will remind you that in February of this year, rescuers of the State Emergency Service found as many as 140 bats on the balcony of an apartment in Dnipro.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!