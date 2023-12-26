At about 3 a.m., explosions were heard near Feodosia in occupied Crimea, and it was reported that a ship allegedly carrying Iranian ammunition was blown up, and a fire broke out in the port. As it turned out later, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian large landing ship Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia with cruise missiles from tactical aircraft.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram.

"This time, following the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser Moskva, a large landing ship Novocherkassk is heading."

Oleshchuk thanked the Air Force pilots and "everyone involved" for their "filigree work."

It is also reported that on the evening of December 25 and on the night of December 26, the defenders shot down 13 of the 19 enemy "Shaheds" that were launched from the Balaklava - Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia areas.

The Air Force notes that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 13 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed within Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As a reminder, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a rare Russian SuperСam unmanned aerial vehicle.

