Deadly aquatic apple snails have been found along the North Carolina River in the United States. The invasive snail species is deadly to humans and destructive to marine life.

According to the New York Post, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) said in a statement that this is the first known population of apple snails in South America in North Carolina.

It is noted that water snails often carry parasites that pose a deadly threat to people who come into contact with invasive gastropods. The eggs of these snails also contain a toxin that can cause a rash on the skin and eyes.

"These 15-centimeter snails lay large clusters of pink eggs on tree trunks and plants near water. The eggs of ampullariids are poisonous and can cause redness, itching, and pain in the eyes if they come into contact with the skin. Ampullaria females are able to lay eggs every week, which allows them to reproduce at a high rate," the publication writes.

It is also noted that these snails can carry a disease called rat pulmonary nematode, which causes meningitis. In addition, ampullariids are destructive to ecosystems, as they eat and destroy plants that feed many species of animals living in water.

Authorities recommend that North Carolinians notify the Natural Resources Conservation Committee if ampullae appear in new areas. Residents are advised to destroy snail eggs and freeze or squeeze adults without touching them.

