In the village of Fontanka-2, Odesa region, a tragedy occurred on the seashore. A 10-year-old child died as a result of a landslide.

According to the State Emergency Service, the child's relatives began digging up the boy immediately after the incident, but he showed no signs of life.

"The child was taken out of the rubble by relatives who heard the crash, unfortunately, without signs of life. Sixteen rescuers were sent to the scene, including a dog unit of the special-purpose rescue squad of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast," the Rescue Service said.

The State Emergency Service asks parents to take care of the safety of their children during the holidays and choose safe and proven places.

As reported, on August 3, a wooden pedestrian bridge coll apsed in the village of Kvasy in Zakarpattia. As a result, three tourists from Kyiv region fell from a 20-meter height, one of them died.

