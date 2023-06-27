A 36-storey skyscraper caught fire in the UAE, the number of victims is unknown (video)

On the night of June 27, a fire broke out in a 36-story building in the city of Ajman in the north of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The flames engulfed almost the entire building.

According to the Fast News Network, immediately after the fire broke out, the residents of the skyscraper began to evacuate.

Video of the day

A video posted on social media shows that the fire has engulfed almost all floors of the building. Fire brigades are working at the scene.

According to the Fast News Network, the fire occurred in one of the high-rises of the Abraj Ajman residential complex. There is no information about the victims yet.

See also: In India, an amusement ride collapsed down from a 15-meter height (video)

In the morning, firefighters managed to localize the fire. According to Ajman News, Ajman Civil Defense Chief Jassem al-Marzouki and Ajman Police Director General Abdullah al-Matroushi, who are responsible for police operations, arrived at the scene.

It is also known that the residents evacuated from the skyscraper during the fire will be accommodated in hotels in Ajman.

As a reminder, a 13-story building on Khalil Hamad Street collapsed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!