During their family vacation, tourists from Norway accidentally made a historic discovery - they came across Bronze Age pictographs. Tormod Fjeld noticed unexpected shades of color on the rocks with his family.

Using an app on his phone, he applied filters to highlight different colors. And then he was able to see the image of a boat with rowers, an animal and several human figures, HeritageDaily writes.

Read also: An amateur archaeologist found a treasure with Celtic coins dating back 2000 years in Germany

Tormod Fjeld contacted the local authorities and archaeologist Jone Kile-Vesik, who is a specialist in rock art. Subsequently, researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) were sent to assess the site.

Video of the day

Later, scientists evaluated this discovery and confirmed that the pictographs found belong to the Bronze Age and are one of the earliest rock art sites in this part of the country.

Due to the great historical value of these images, the exact location of the pictographs remains a secret. This is done in order to preserve the pigments of the pictograms from possible damage that could arise even from an imperceptible human touch.

As a reminder, scientists have revealed the real cause of Cleopatra's death.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!