The Viking grave was found in a garden on the Norwegian island of Jomfruland in Krager. Members of the Aasvik family tried to find the missing ring using a metal detector.

According to the Kulturarv i Vestfold og Telemark fylkeskommune (Cultural Heritage in the Counties of Vestfold and Telemark) on Facebook, the metal detector helped to find a 1200-year-old Viking grave. A woman was buried here. Her jewelry was in the grave.

This grave was located under a large tree in the family garden. When the treasure was found, the family turned to local authorities. Experts came to excavate the site. Two well-preserved buckles were found in the grave.

Archaeologist Vibeke Lea said: "This is the first material find we have from the Viking Age in Jomfruland." Until now, archaeologists have only assumed that the island of Jomfruland was inhabited during the Viking Age.

Thanks to the discovery of buckles that can be dated to around 800 AD based on their style, it can be established that people lived on Jomfroeland during the Viking Age as well," the scientist added.

