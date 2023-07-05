In Norway, a couple accidentally found a Viking-era grave and an ancient sword (photo)

A Norwegian couple, Oddbjørn Holum Heiland and his wife Anna, unexpectedly became involved in an archaeological discovery when they decided to expand their home. While excavating in their garden in the Setesdal area of southern Norway, they stumbled upon something unusual that turned out to be a Viking-era grave.

The incident occurred on June 30, when Heiland was digging a small hole to expand the space between the house and the plot. He noticed an oblong stone that turned out to be part of a tombstone. As he continued digging, he suddenly found an iron sword.

The find was particularly valuable because the sword was well-preserved and belonged to the Viking era, according to Science in Norway.

Read also: Rare iron ingots from the Viking Age discovered in Norway (photo)

Video of the day

Although about 3,500 Viking swords and weapon graves have been found in Norway, the discovery of a sword and grave in one's own garden is still a rare event. Archaeologists who examined the find confirmed its historical significance.

Experts Joakim Wintervoll and Jo-Simon Frøshaug Stokke from the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo arrived at the excavation site to investigate the find. According to Wintervoll, the sword belonged to the Viking era, roughly the late 800s and early 900s. The handle of the sword has a specific style, which allows us to more accurately establish its origin and dating.

After the discovery, Heiland followed the advice of archaeologists to stop the digging and ensure the sword was safely stored. He also reported the discovery to the county municipality to allow for further research and preservation of this valuable artifact.

This unusual archaeological find is yet another reminder that history can be right next to us, even in our own gardens. It emphasizes the importance of respect for cultural heritage and cooperation between archaeologists and the community to preserve our common past.

As a reminder, in June 2023, a round soapstone game with runes was discovered in Norway during an archaeological survey before the repair of a sewer pipe in Trondheim. This is only the second known game piece with a runic inscription ever found in Norway.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!